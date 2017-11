A few months ago, Rostam Batmanglij released his first solo album, Half-Light, and he recently stopped by the SiriusXMU studios to perform a stripped-down set in which he covered a classic. Hear the former Vampire Weekender’s sweet and subdued take on Bob Dylan’s “Like A Rolling Stone” below.

Half-Light is out now via Nonesuch.

