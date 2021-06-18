Listen to Rostam Cover Lucinda Williams and The Clash

Last week, Rostam released his new album, Changephobia, and just like that, he’s gone ahead and dropped a deluxe version of the record. And it’s a doozy.

The ex-Vampire Weekend member unveiled covers of Lucinda Williams’ World Without Tears song “Fruits of My Labor” and The Clash’s “Train in Vain” from London Calling.

Check them out below.

The songs feature sax player Henry Solomon, who serves as the perfect counterbalance to Rostam’s vocals.

Prior to the album’s release, Rostam shared several singles, including “4Runner” and “From the Back of a Cab.” The video from the latter song featured appearances from HAIM, Charli XCX, Kaia Gerber, Seth Bogart, Remi Wolf, Bryce Willard Smithe, Samantha Urbani, Wallows, Ariel Rechtshaid and Nick Robinson.

Rostam’s Changephobia is out now on Matsor Projects/Secretly Distribution.