New Petition Calls for Governor Wolf to Reevaluate Meek Mill’s ‘Harsh’ Sentencing

On Tuesday (Nov. 7), the support for embattled Meek Mill continued after a new petition on Change.org called for Tom Wolf, Governor of Pennsylvania, to reevaluate Meek Mill’s recent sentencing.

“Meek Mill has been a powerful voice in the community for our youth,” says the petition. “He has made positive contributions to many communities and programs, dedicating time and money to the cultivation of our youth and neighborhoods; even through his own adversities. He has continued to be dedicated and shown an immaculate work ethic, even at times when the system tried to prevent him from being able to tour, which is how he makes a living.”

On Monday (Nov. 6), Meek Mill was sentenced two to four years for violating his probation in a nearly decade-old gun and drug case. For many in the hip-hop community, his sentencing was excessive. In the new petition, these same sentiments were echoed saying, “In regards to the harsh, undeserving sentencing of Robert Rihmeek Williams (Meek Mill), I felt the need to create a petition to reevaluate the charges, his impact in the community and the subsequent sentencing.”

It’s clear that the petition’s aim is to draw awareness around Meek’s unjust sentencing and and point out the stiffness surrounding Judge Brinkley’s decision. “This petition is designed to show the amount of people who believe that the punishment was harsh and that him being imprisoned will be a disservice to the youth and community at large. We humbly ask for your reconsideration of his sentence,” it concludes.

Currently, the petition is inching towards 30,000 signatures, as the goal is set to 35,000. You can sign the petition here.

Correction: The initial version of this article stated that Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf started the petition to free Meek Mill. The petition was started by a user of Change.org. This story originally appeared on Billboard, and was syndicated by SPIN.