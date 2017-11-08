Drake Wants to Buy a $160,000 Harry Potter Book For Himself “as a Treat”

Drake has a wide variety of interests, including Cheesecake Factory, UK grime culture, and YA fiction. In a rare interview, Drake sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about his foray into film and television, which includes a Netflix revival of Top Boy—think The Wire but in London—and Vinsanity documentary The Carter Effect. Being the closeted nerd that he is, Drake also notes that he’s a fan of Harry Potter. Of course he’s read every book, but what makes him a real Harry Potter fan when millions of others have done the same? Well, Drake might spend $160,000 to buy a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, the series’ first entry. Here’s him geeking out about the idea:

For the past four years, he has been chasing a first edition of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, and it’s finally on the market for $160,000. “Yeah, I read them all,” he says of J.K. Rowling’s series, two tiny diamonds glinting from his front teeth as he breaks into a wide smile. I tell him I’m reading the series to my kids, and he immediately peppers me with questions, “What book are you on?” “Goblet of Fire,” I respond. “What part?” Then, as if to talk himself into the purchase, he says: “I should get it. My birthday’s coming up. Maybe I’ll buy it for myself as a treat.”

Drake is worth $90 million according to Forbes, so $160,000 isn’t that much of a hit. However, there’s no word on if the Toronto star actually followed through on this idea: The article’s writer asked Drake a few days before his birthday (October 24) if he bought the Sorcerer’s Stone, to which he responded “Nah, not yet…But I will. My birthday is still a few days away.” Don’t procrastinate, Drake. Get on with the ting.