Watch Yeah Yeah Yeahs Play Their First Show in Four Years

There’s a strong argument to be made that the Yeah Yeah Yeahs are the single best band that came out of the whole early-’00s rock explosion. But up until last night, the YYYs hadn’t played a single live show since a November 2013 gig in Brazil. So it’s our distinct pleasure to report that, in the wake of their recent Fever To Tell reissue, the band played last night at the Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, knocking out a greatest-hits set that, from all available evidence, was pretty great. One fan happened to make some very nice live videos of practically the entire set. And below, go ahead and watch videos of the band performing “Modern Romance,” “Zero,” “Maps,” and “Y Control.”

The YYYs have shows coming up in San Pedro, Oakland, and Brooklyn. Watch more videos from last night here.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.