Rep: XXXTentacion Is Still Signed to Capitol Despite Claiming Otherwise

Earlier this afternoon, XXXTentacion posted on Instagram that he was “terminating” his deal with—and now the quotes here are his—”capitol records.” He went on to say, “I am not a ‘signed’ artist, and I will not be releasing music for a very long time, I’m tired of this shit.” He was referring to a reported record deal he recently signed with a subsidiary of Capitol Records worth as much as $6 million, which he referred to in a subsequent post as “my alleged previous contract.”

In light of these posts, it was fair to wonder if Capitol had second thoughts about signing an alleged abuser in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein stories, or if the deal fell apart because of anticipated public pressure, or perhaps for another reason entirely. Instead, it looks like X’s posts were merely impulsive but meaningless. When reached by SPIN, a rep for the rapper said “XXXTentacion is signed to Caroline/Capitol Music Group.” When asked to clarify the meaning of the rapper’s Instagram comments, the rep simply said, “Only X can elaborate on his posts.”

So, anyway, there’s that. Good luck to all involved…