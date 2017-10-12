Watch Wolf Parade Perform “Valley Boy” on Colbert

Aughties indie vets Wolf Parade just released their first new album in seven years, Cry Cry Cry, this past Friday. On Wednesday night (October 11), the band visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to perform “Valley Boy,” a song written last autumn in honor of the late Leonard Cohen. The performance sounded pretty good, so that angst you’re feeling is probably just the realization that it’s been almost a year since Cohen’s death. Wolf Parade are currently on tour. Watch their Colbert appearance below.