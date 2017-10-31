Watch Neko Case’s Halloween Tiny Desk Concert

Lots of musicians had good Halloween costumes—Neko Case was a gorilla! She was also today’s [update: not today] guest for a special spooky edition of NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert series. Joined by Kelly Hogan and Archers of Loaf’s Eric Bachmann, Case performed “Night Still Comes,” “Calling Cards,” and “Local Girl,” three songs from her most recent solo album, 2013’s The Worse Things Get, the Harder I Fight, the Harder I Fight, the More I Love You.

More recently, Case released case/lang/veirs, a great collaborative folk album with fellow singer-songwriters k.d. lang and Laura Veirs; appeared on the New Pornographers’ recent album Whiteout Conditions; and almost certainly suffered some property damage in a house fire. Watch her Halloween appearance at the Tiny Desk below.

Update: Whoops, this Tiny Desk session is from 2013! Still spooked us though. Happy Halloween!