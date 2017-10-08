Taylor Swift Announces Two New Live Shows in Support of Her New Album

Taylor Swift has announced two new live performances, her first in conjunction with her upcoming album Reputation. Following the release of singles “…Ready For It” and “Look What You Made Me Do,” Swift is set to perform at two radio station-sponsored festivals: 99.7 Now!’s Poptopia in San Jose on December 2 and the B96 Jingle Bash in Chicago on December 7.

The vocalist has already released singles in connection with college football games and partnered with brands like UPS and Target for exclusive rights to merchandise, and the move appears part of a radio promotion campaign following her album release this November 10. Find more details about the upcoming performances below.