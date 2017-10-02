News \
Watch St. Vincent Join Fiona Apple at Trans-Pecos Festival
Fiona Apple performed at the Trans-Pecos Festival in Marfa, Texas yesterday (September 30), and St. Vincent decided to join her. They teamed up to play a few songs together, including “Pale September,” “First Taste,” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Money Changes Everything.” Watch below.
09.30.17 | #DavidGarza @davidgarzamusic #SebastianSteinberg #AmyAileenWood @amyaileenwood #AnnieClark @st_vincent and #FionaApple covering Cyndi Lauper's "Money Changes Everything"
This post originally appeared on Stereogum.