Watch St. Vincent Join Fiona Apple at Trans-Pecos Festival

Tiffany & Co. Fragrance Launch Event - Inside
CREDIT: Bryan Bedder/Getty

Fiona Apple performed at the Trans-Pecos Festival in Marfa, Texas yesterday (September 30), and St. Vincent decided to join her. They teamed up to play a few songs together, including “Pale September,” “First Taste,” and Cyndi Lauper’s “Money Changes Everything.” Watch below.

This post originally appeared on Stereogum.

