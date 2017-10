Last night, Sam Smith took the stage as the featured musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Smith performed singles “Pray” and “Too Good at Goodbyes” from his forthcoming album The Thrill of It All, which drops November 3. The episode also opened with Jason Aldean’s first performance since the deadly shooting at Las Vegas’ Rout 91 Harvest Festival, who performed a cover of Tom Petty’s “I Won’t Back Down.” Watch below.