Sam Smith – “Pray”
Sam Smith has released “Pray,” the second single from his sophomore album The Thrill of It All. The downbeat track–half spare R&B, half gospel shuffle–is produced by Timbaland, and follows Smith’s first release from the album, “Too Good at Goodbyes,” which he put out early last month. Smith also posted the cover art and tracklist from The Thrill Of It All, which is due out via Capitol Record on November 3, on his Instagram. Check out those and listen to “Pray” below.