Video: Sam Smith – “Too Good At Goodbyes”

“Too Good at Goodbyes” is a fairly straightforward Sam Smith song, centering his vocals over a spare piano-driven arrangement with a chorus that comes in during the chorus in a fashion that almost feels obligatory. Smith has now released the video for the song and its similarly simple, featuring gazing shots of couples in various states of quiet distress. There’s also a boxer who pounds a punching bag while weeping—that guy probably needs to figure his life out.