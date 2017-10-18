Queens of the Stone Age Announce New Tour Dates for North America

After posting numerous tweets with photos of venues captioned “MORE. TO. COME.,” Queens of the Stone Age have announced they’ll make another North American run on their Villains tour in January of 2018. The band is currently touring throughout the States and Europe, and, after selling out every show on their current North American leg, plan to return sooner than fans assumed. QOTSA will take their sleek Mark Ronson-produced album Villains for another go across the States and Canada early next year, with Cali boy indie rocker Ty Segall joining the band for their February 1 show in San Francisco.

Jan. 22, 2018: Save On Foods Memorial Centre, Victoria BC

Jan. 24, 2018: Pacific Coliseum, Vancouver, BC

Jan. 25, 2018: KeyArena at Seattle Center, Seattle, WA

Jan. 26, 2018: Rose Quarter – Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Portland, OR

Jan. 27, 2018: Hult Center For the Performing Arts – Silva Concert Hall, Eugene, OR

Jan. 29, 2018: Selland Arena at Fresno Convention Center, Fresno, CA

Jan. 30, 2018: Sacramento Memorial Auditorium, Sacramento, CA

Feb. 1, 2018: Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, San Francisco, CA

Feb. 16, 2018: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas – The Chelsea, Las Vegas, CA

Feb. 17, 2018: The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

Tickets go on sale October 27.