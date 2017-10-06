Watch Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus Cover Tom Petty’s “Wildflowers”

Miley Cyrus and her father Billy Ray are the latest in a line of celebrities to pay homage to the late Tom Petty. They performed a country-tinged version of 1994’s “Wildflowers” on last night’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Miley recently return to her country roots on her new album Younger Now. Watch the father-daughter duet below and check out other tributes from artists like Drive By Truckers, Kesha, and Father John Misty here: