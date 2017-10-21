Watch Meek Mill Do a Front Flip Off a Trampoline at a 76ers Game

At last night’s 76ers-Celtics game in Philadelphia, Meek Mill watched as members of the Sixers Dunk Squad performed a series of acrobatic maneuvers off a trampoline in the tunnels of the Well Fargo Center. Then, for reasons unknown, he followed suit, launching into and successfully landing a front flip. Alas, the rapper’s impressive move wasn’t enough to propel his home team to a victory; the Celtics won 102-92. Watch the flip below.

I ain’t scared 😂😂😂 and I’m fried off the 19 lol A post shared by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Oct 20, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT