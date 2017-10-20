New Music \
Maroon 5 – “Whiskey” ft. A$AP Rocky
After announcement of their new Matrix-inspired album Red Pill Blues, Maroon 5 have shared a new single. Titled “Whiskey,” the track includes a guest verse from A$AP Rocky and offers a softer, somber alternative to previous singles “What Lovers Do” with SZA and “Cold” alongside Future. The band’s single “Don’t Wanna Know” featuring Kendrick Lamar spent over 23 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, peaking at No. 10 in November of last year. Check out “Whiskey” below.