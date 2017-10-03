News \

Jason Aldean Shares Lengthy Message About Las Vegas Shooting: “We Have a Long Way to Go”

Las Vegas Mourns After Largest Mass Shooting In U.S. History
CREDIT: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

In an Instagram post shared late last night, country singer Jason Aldean gave an extended statement following the horrific mass shooting during his performance at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on Sunday. While his first response sent thoughts and prayers to victims of the attack, this post dwells on how Americans can unite to “stop the hate.” “At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women,” he wrote. “We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!”

Over the last 24 hrs I have gone through lots of emotions. Scared, Anger, Heartache, Compassion and many others. I truely dont understand why a person would want to take the life of another. Something has changed in this country and in this world lately that is scary to see. This world is becoming the kind of place i am afraid to raise my children in. At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women. We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE! That is the only way we will ever get this Country to be better than it has ever been, but we have a long way to go and we have to start now. My heart aches for the Victims and their families of this Senseless act. I am so sorry for the hurt and pain everyone is feeling right now and there are no words i can say to to take that pain away. Just know u all are in my heart and my prayers as we all go through this together. Time to come together and stop the hate! #stopthehate #prayforlasvegas

A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean) on

Arielle Gordon
Tags: jason aldean, Las Vegas Shooting