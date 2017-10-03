News \
Jason Aldean Shares Lengthy Message About Las Vegas Shooting: “We Have a Long Way to Go”
In an Instagram post shared late last night, country singer Jason Aldean gave an extended statement following the horrific mass shooting during his performance at the Route 91 Harvest festival in Las Vegas on Sunday. While his first response sent thoughts and prayers to victims of the attack, this post dwells on how Americans can unite to “stop the hate.” “At the end of the day we arent Democrats or Republicans, Whites or Blacks, Men or Women,” he wrote. “We are all humans and we are all Americans and its time to start acting like it and stand together as ONE!”