Gucci Mane Has Already Announced the Name of His Next Album

Gucci Mane’s output following his prison release has remained prolific, and it doesn’t look like that’ll change after marriage. After dropping a new album titled Mr. Davis as well as his autobiography over the past few months, Guwop announced on Tuesday afternoon that he has another upcoming project called El Gato the Human Glacier. That’s “the cat” in spanish, so title’s shorthand is basically “cool cat.” The glacier isn’t a new moniker for him, though; Gucci The Glacier (Zone 6 Polar Bear) was the name of one of his bootleg mixtapes.

I’m naming my next album #El Gato the #HumanGlacier I wanna make 10 mo million for my honeymoon #1017 #MrDavisTheAlbum — Gucci Mane (@gucci1017) October 24, 2017

El Gato will be Gucci’s 12th official LP, and his forth since his jail release.