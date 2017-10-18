Feist – “The Stranger” (Gord Downie Cover)

Feist paid tribute to the late Gord Downie today with a cover of “The Stranger,” the moving opener off his 2016 studio album Secret Path. “I send out this song with love, respect and gratitude in honour of Gord’s generosity of spirit,” Feist wrote on Twitter. “I admired so much his honest way of communicating what he saw and the courage and conviction he searched with,” she said of the musician, who passed yesterday at the age of 53.

Feist has reinterpreted Gord Downie’s work before, with her 2016 cover of The Tragically Hip’s “Flamenco,” released shortly after Downie’s terminal brain cancer diagnosis was made public. Listen to Feist’s cover of “The Stranger” below.