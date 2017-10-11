News \

Eminem’s “The Storm” Freestyle Whips Up Social Media: LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick & Others React

Eminem’s incendiary and uncompromising anti-Trump cypher is a massive social media hit.

The Detroit rapper’s cypher, “The Storm,” has been swirling on Facebook and trending on Twitter since he let it fly Tuesday night for the BET Hip-Hop Awards, earning plaudits from musicians and athletes.

In it, Eminem hits Trump with a flurry of combinations, calling him a “spoiled little brat,” “stingy,” “a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust” and a whole lot more.

NBA great LeBron James and controversial football star, Colin Kaepernick‏ and recording artist Snoop DoggJ. Cole and T-Pain are among the many who’ve tweeted their appreciation of Eminem’s efforts.

There’s another strong theme coming from all this: how will Trump respond in the morning? It’s a good assumption he won’t do it with a rhyme. Read some of the best reactions below.

