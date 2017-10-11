Eminem’s “The Storm” Freestyle Whips Up Social Media: LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick & Others React

Eminem’s incendiary and uncompromising anti-Trump cypher is a massive social media hit.

The Detroit rapper’s cypher, “The Storm,” has been swirling on Facebook and trending on Twitter since he let it fly Tuesday night for the BET Hip-Hop Awards, earning plaudits from musicians and athletes.

In it, Eminem hits Trump with a flurry of combinations, calling him a “spoiled little brat,” “stingy,” “a kamikaze that’ll probably cause a nuclear holocaust” and a whole lot more.

NBA great LeBron James and controversial football star, Colin Kaepernick‏ and recording artist Snoop Dogg, J. Cole and T-Pain are among the many who’ve tweeted their appreciation of Eminem’s efforts.

There’s another strong theme coming from all this: how will Trump respond in the morning? It’s a good assumption he won’t do it with a rhyme. Read some of the best reactions below.

Racism is the only thing he's Fantastic 4(fantastic for), cause that's how he gets his rock off, he's orange. Sheesh @Eminem!! 🔥🔥✊🏾🔥🔥#United pic.twitter.com/wcL28BCWpy — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 11, 2017

Protect Eminem at all cost — T-Pain (@TPAIN) October 11, 2017

Not totally sure how rap battles work, but I believe Eminem is now the President of the United States of America. — andy lassner (@andylassner) October 11, 2017

https://www.instagram.com/p/BaFuxnWjk-W/

.@Eminem killed this shit!!! Fuck that! This is for Collin ball up a fist!!! ✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/RF4jQ4LN2z — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

eminem delivers the clearest and most beautiful anti trump moment. — jackantonoff (@jackantonoff) October 11, 2017

