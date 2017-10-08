Watch Carly Rae Jepsen Perform an Acoustic Version of “Cut To The Feeling” Live at the New Yorker Festival

Carly Rae Jepsen recently sat down with the New Yorker’s Amanda Petruisch to talk about her still-untitled upcoming album and perform it’s single, “Cut To The Feeling” live at the New Yorker Festival. For this rendition, Jepsen was joined by a backing guitarist for the all-acoustic performance, which breaks into a roaring sing-a-long that Jepsen seems excited to inspire. Check it out below.