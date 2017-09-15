Video: Carly Rae Jepsen – “Cut to the Feeling”

Carly Rae Jepsen’s single “Cut To The Feeling” was anointed as SPIN’s #1 song of 2017 so far in our mid-year review. Today, Jepsen has released a playful full video for the song, which captures goofing-off behind the scenes as she prepares to film a performance segment for the video. Then we actually see the performance, which Carly and her band deliver triumphantly, in the middle of a big gold star of lights. It’s good, restorative stuff. Watch below.