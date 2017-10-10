Watch Bruno Mars Perform an Acoustic “That’s What I Like,” Talk About “Silky Versace Sex” on Charlie Rose

Bruno Mars, who has performed at the Super Bowl twice, also performed in the Charlie Rose studio recently, before sitting down for an interview with the legendary talk show host and journalist at his iconic round table. Mars ran through the 24K Magic hit “That’s What I Like” in an acoustic version sans drums, with Mars and his backing singers seated a table, drumming along with the track and doing some seated choreography.

He then discussed how he went about making an album “in the key of fun” and the concept of “silky Versace sex” with Rose. Watch the performance and the full interview below, and check out our master list of the horniest lyrics on Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic here.