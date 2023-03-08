Instagram Facebook Twitter
Bourbon & Beyond is returning to Louisville, Ky., this September with headlining performances from Bruno Mars, the Killers, Brandi Carlile (who is back for the second year in a row), and the Black Keys. Also on the bill are Duran Duran, Billy Strings, the Black Crowes, Blondie, Jon Batiste, Brittany Howard, the Gaslight Anthem, Aloe Blacc, the Avett Brothers, Spoon, Babyface, Las Vegas crooner Wayne Newton, and many more.

The festival takes place Sept. 14-17 at the Highland Festival Grounds at Kentucky Exposition Center.

“Bourbon & Beyond is our love letter to the city of Louisville and the great state of Kentucky,” festival promoter Danny Wimmer said in a statement. “We can’t wait to showcase why Louisville has become our home away from home, so having the opportunity to curate an unbelievable festival experience rooted in amazing musical performances combined with our passion for bourbon and culinary arts is our dream come true.”

Last year’s Bourbon & Beyond was led by Pearl Jam, Chris Stapleton, Jack White, and Kings of Leon.

Bourbon & Beyond 2023

