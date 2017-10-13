Watch Billy Corgan Perform “Aeronaut” on Jimmy Fallon

William Patrick Corgan, who was known as Billy Corgan in simpler times, performed “Aeronaut,” the lead single from his album Ogilala, on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. Formally dressed and as serious as ever, Corgan performed at a grand piano, backed by a string quartet. Ogilala is the Smashing Pumpkins leader’s first solo album since 2005’s The Future Embrace, and was produced by Rick Rubin. Watch the performance below, and read Spin’s new interview with Corgan here.