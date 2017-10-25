Video: Ariel Pink – “I Wanna Be Young”

Ariel Pink has released a new video for “I Wanna Be Young,” a song from his recent album Dedicated to Bobby Jameson. It’s the fourth new song to receive a video, following the Grant Singer-directed “Another Weekend,” a trippy clip for “Feels Like Heaven,” and a graveyard-themed video for “Time to Live” by the Ukranian art collective Gorsad. For “I Wanna Be Young,” Pink recruited multimedia artist Salvador Cresta, who’s put together an intentionally lo-fi, very pink video collage combining religious imagery and footage of Pink singing. Watch below.