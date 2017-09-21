Video: Xiu Xiu – “Forget”

Jamie “Butch Jenny” Stewart’s Xiu Xiu project entered its 15th year of existence in 2017, and the outré pop auteurs are still figuring out unsettling ways to push our buttons. Following the Polyvinyl release of this year’s LP Forget, the band today released the music video for the title track.

Starring Xiu Xiu’s Angela Seo, the video is framed around a performer who gets heckled so much that she assaults the offending audience member. Choice insults hurled at Seo from the heckler include:

“You are not a clue you are a bag of garbage!”

“No one will read your suicide note!”

“Your name in Spanish means ‘Barf Island Whore Nun!’”

It seems the band’s time refining and recording Xiu Xiu Plays the Music of Twin Peaks left an indelible mark on the band, as the new clip is positively Lynchian. Between the stage set drenched in red light, the fractured soundscape, and the casual ennui of onlookers, this video makes a strong case for embracing the dream logic. Take a gander below.

Xiu Xiu is currently on tour and Forget is out now on Polyvinyl.