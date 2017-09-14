Video: Broken Social Scene – “Skyline”

Broken Social Scene have released the video for “Skyline,” the fourth track from their quite good 2017 album Hug of Thunder. The loony clip, directed by BSS’s Kevin Drew, features photographer Dimitri Karakostas as a tattooed skater riding around Toronto, getting fitted for a mouthguard, and attending some sort of support group about peanut butter. The members of Foreigner, of all bands, make an extended cameo, playing themselves at a meet-and-greet. Watch it below, and read SPIN’s July cover story on BSS here.