Watch Tyler, the Creator Perform “See You Again” on Fallon

Tyler, the Creator appeared with Kali Uchis—who was draped in an impossibly long mint fur scarf— on last night’s The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The two performed “See You Again” from Tyler’s recent album Flower Boy. Accompanied by a delicate string section and the Roots, it was a glamorous, slinky performance. Tyler recently revealed that the song was originally written for Zayn, but after “that bitch flaked out on studio time twice,” Tyler kept the tune for himself.

Watch Tyler and Kali below: