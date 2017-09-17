Tyler, the Creator’s “See You Again” Was Originally Written for Zayn

Yesterday Tyler, the Creator took to Twitter to reveal some interesting new details about the song “See You Again” from his recent album Flower Boy. While normally more eager to lend his ear to production work rather than lyrical ghostwriting, the LA rapper actually wrote the Flower Boy song for former One Direction member Zayn. “That bitch flaked on studio time twice, so I kept the ref for myself, worked out actually,” he shared in a tweet. The statement follows a similar tweet in 2015 where Tyler reached out to Zayn, saying “I HAVE BEAUTIFUL INSTRUMENTALS AND YOU HAVE A VOICE LETS FIGURE THIS OUT MY GUY. EPIC ALBUM CUTS THO NO RADIO SINGLES.” Tyler has also remixed the Zayn single “PILLOWTALK.”

