Stream The Weather Station’s New Self-Titled Album Now

CREDIT: Shervin Lainez

Toronto-dwelling singer-songwriter Tamara Lindeman records as The Weather Station, and has been making quietly beautiful and insightful folk-pop albums and EPs since last decade. Her last album, 2015’s Loyalty, was her strongest work yet, and a runner-up for the Polaris Prize. Now Lindeman is back with The Weather Station, a new collection that exerts an even-more-instantaneous pull on the listener. Included on the album are recent singles “Thirty,” “Kept It All To Myself” (which Spin premiered), and “You and I (On the Other Side of the World).” The self-titled record represents the breadth of what Lindeman is capable of, from hushed acoustic miniatures to bigger-than-life folk-rock anthems with gently symphonic string swells. Listen to the full thing via NPR’s First Listen.

Winston Cook-Wilson
