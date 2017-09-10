Maybe The Antlers Aren’t Breaking Up After All

It seems as if The Antlers aren’t ready to call it quits just yet. Earlier today, a fan on Twitter asked the band how long their current hiatus would last. The band responded “probably forever…sorry dude.” But in a statement shared with Pitchfork later this afternoon, the band has since clarified that though they “don’t have immediate plans to make new music,” they do hope to come back “when the time is right.” Read the full statement below:

Wanted to give a clarification on a confusing tweet from earlier. As we announced in 2015, the band’s on an extended break while we individual Antlers pursue other projects. While we don’t have immediate plans to make new music, we’ll surely be back when the time is right. Sorry for the false alarm.

