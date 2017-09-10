The Antlers Announce Breakup To Fan On Twitter

The Antlers haven’t played any shows since wrapping up their tour in support of Familiars in 2015, and frontman Peter Silberman, who began suffering from ear pain, hearing loss, and sound sensitivity shortly thereafter, released his very quiet debut solo album Impermanence earlier this year. Silberman has talked in interviews about the future of the band being very much up in the air, and when a fan on r/indieheads tweeted at the band to ask how long their hiatus would last, this was the response: “probably forever…sorry dude.” The tweet from the Antlers has since been deleted, but it seems likely that this is it for the esteemed Brooklyn indie-rockers. Time to throw on Hospice and have a good cry.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.