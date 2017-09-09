Solange Announces New Performance Art Piece

Solange has announced a new performance piece. Titled “Musical Meditation,” the work is composed, arranged, and choreographed by the musician and looks to “encourage a moment of meditation and reflection to build internal energy through music and fellowship,” according to a press release. The performance will be shown this Sunday, September 10th at an undisclosed location in Woodbridge, NY and follows the digital piece “Seventy States” at London’s Tate Modern, as well as the Marfa, Texas performance piece “Scales” set before a Donald Judd instillation. Tickets are already on sale for 2pm, 4pm, and 6pm performances and can be purchased here.

