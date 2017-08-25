Solange Announces New Digital Art Piece at the Tate Modern

Solange is presenting a work at the Tate Modern in London, as part of the exhibit “Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power,” which will be on display through October 22. Her segment is called “Seventy States,” and is described as a “digital interactive dossier.” It integrates unreleased performance pieces, as well as unused concepts related to her music videos for A Seat at the Table’s “Don’t Touch My Hair” and “Cranes in the Sky.”

Two poems are also part of the piece, and a brand-new piece of music and performance Solange devised called “We Sleep in Our Clothes.” The abstract for “Seventy States” calls it a “reflect[ion] on Black womanhood and the themes of Black identity within [Solange’s] own work.” You can also explore the piece in a digital format, and read Solange’s comments about it, on the Tate’s website.