Public Enemy Lawsuit: Chuck D Says They’ll Continue Performing Together, Flava Flav Should Be “Embarrassed”

Chuck D of Public Enemy has responded to a lawsuit filed this week against him and several of the legendary hip-hop group’s producers by his partner Flava Flav. In the suit, Flav alleged that he was frozen out of royalties, and that his voice and image were used on the newly released P.E. album Nothing is Quick in the Desert without his consent. In a statement to TMZ, Chuck was dismissive of the claims, and said that Public Enemy would continue to perform together.

“”We will be [together] on a future stage,” Chuck said, adding that Flav “took a wrong turn on this” and “will again be embarrassed admitting on stage about the way it spun out. It’s always this way with him.”

As Pitchfork notes, Chuck also tweeted several times about the suit, implying that Flav’s management had convinced him to file it against his own best interests. The MC also urged “BLOGS ETC” to “do good work.” We’re doing our best, Chuck.

Flav will be ok. @tmz Drama is beneath me considering our Age. It's low entertainment but I definitely like to find those 50 songs he wrote pic.twitter.com/VMZWkk67aL — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) August 31, 2017

People can lighten up on Flav. It's his new mgt that vengefully felt that suing a 3rd party & connecting me was a good move for him #stupid pic.twitter.com/FW1SriX30v — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) September 1, 2017