Flava Flav Is Suing Chuck D Over Public Enemy Royalties

Hip-hop’s pillars for pro-black unity are now feuding. TMZ reports that Flava Flav is suing co-Public Enemy frontman Chuck D over royalties. Flav alleges that Chuck D has violated their long-running profit-sharing agreement, stiffing him on royalties for years. The rhymer-turned-reality star also named multiple Public Enemy managers and producers, including Gary G-Wiz, who allegedly made Public Enemy action figures without Flav’s consent.

The news may come as a shock since it lands a month after Nothing Is Quick in the Desert was released as a free download. But that album is part of the conflict, too: Flava Flav says his voice and image were used without his permission. He claims he asked for $75,000 to participate but only ended up with $7,500.