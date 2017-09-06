Michael Jackson’s New Scream Album Is a Halloween-Themed Compilation

Yesterday, Michael Jackson’s Twitter account released a 15-second teaser for something called Scream. Today, it’s been revealed that the project isn’t much of anything: Scream is a just collection of Halloween-themed songs. The set list includes “Dirty Diana,” obviously “Thriller,” the Rockwell collaboration “Somebody’s Watching Me,” and the blockbuster Janet Jackson team-up “Scream.” The project is anchored by “Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous,” a mash-up from the White Panda.

Scream is out September 29 via Epic. Listen to “Blood on the Dance Floor X Dangerous” and catch the tracklist below.

Scream tracklist:

1. “This Place Hotel”

2. “Thriller”

3. “Blood On The Dance Floor”

4. “Somebody’s Watching Me”

5. “Dirty Diana”

6. “Torture”

7. “Leave Me Alone”

8. “Scream”

9. “Dangerous”

10. “Unbreakable”

11. “Xscape”

12. “Threatened”

13. “Ghosts”

14. “Blood On The Dance Floor X Dangerous (The White Panda Mash-Up)”