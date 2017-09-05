Michael Jackson’s Twitter Account Teases Something New Called “Scream”

@michaeljackson, “The Official Michael Jackson Twitter Page,” posted a teaser this morning for something hashtagged #MJScream. The very short animated clip, which you can see below, features things like a black cat and spiderwebs, and what sounds like new MJ music.

Stereogum points out that HipHop-N-More (my favorite retailer) purports to have photos of posters in Germany saying that Scream is the name of a new Michael album out Sept. 29, but the photos themselves are of unknown origin and none of that has yet been confirmed.

The new “Scream” thing could also in some way be related to the animated Jackson-themed Halloween special airing on CBS next month. If it is a new album, it will be the first posthumous Michael release since 2014’s Xscape, which was helmed largely by Timbaland and did feature the very good Paul Anka collaboration “Love Never Felt So Good.”