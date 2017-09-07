Lorde Talked Songwriting, Synesthesia, and the VMAs on WTF With Marc Maron

Lorde is the latest famous musician to appear as an interview guest on Marc Maron’s WTF podcast. Their wide-ranging, hourlong conversation touched on Lorde’s family background, life in New Zealand, synesthesia, mutual love of Fleetwood Mac, the making of her new album Melodrama with Jack Antonoff, and also axolotl, the adorable endangered salamander. Lorde revealed she got a vitamin drip to counteract influenza ahead of her recent VMAs performance and that the first line of her song “Green Light” (“I do my makeup in somebody else’s car”) was based on a specific moment when she was “sitting in the front seat trying to do my eyeliner in a different boy’s car, which is very like, ‘boom, new relationship.'” Listen to the episode here.