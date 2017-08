Lorde appeared at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards to perform “Homemade Dynamite,” a song from her excellent recent album Melodrama. Lorde, who earlier tweeted that she was ill, opted not to sing and instead gave “Dynamite” a choreography interpretation. Watch below.

you can’t tell in these pictures but i have the flu so bad i needed an IV #showgoeson #cutelilproppedupcorpse — Lorde (@lorde) August 27, 2017