Watch Liam Gallagher Spout Off About Tea

Liam Gallagher is pining for his glory days—that would be the ’90s—when, he’d like you to believe, he had a grand total of four people to fix his tea. A recent episode of BBC Backstage Music Pass caught Gallagher stirring up a cup of tea in a green room tent while spouting off about the demise of the record industry:

I’ve watched this video of Liam Gallagher making his own cup of tea every day for a week now pic.twitter.com/xlVh7Q1SEg — Chris Somerville (@chrisomerville) September 19, 2017

“Now in the ’90s I got someone else to fuckin’ do it, but now I can’t, fuckin’ money is tight, too tight to mention, gotta do it yourself, haven’t you? No one buys records these days,” Liam complained. “In the ’90s I had about four people doing it—little geezer doing the kettle, our kid, some other little [bleep] doing that, and some little fuckin’ idiot doing that. Now you gotta do it fuckin’, now you got to do it yourself these days, y’know what I mean? ‘Cause these little smartarses download fuckin’ tunes for nish. And they wonder why there’s no real rock ‘n’ roll stars around—’cause this is the shit you got us doing, fuckers.”

Ironically, what Liam’s drinking here doesn’t seem to be tea at all—note the orange color and the spice canister, apparently turmeric. In fact, his go-to recipe sounds more like the Master Cleanse, the cayenne-lemonade crash diet once popularized by Beyoncé. “I drink a lot of funky drinks… I have this apple cider vinegar, the one that everyone bangs on about,” Gallagher told the Guardian earlier this year. “So I have vinegar, some honey and then I have some turmeric, some cayenne pepper, a squirt of lemon, hot water, stir it round and drink it. It’s really good for when you get a hoarse voice.”

Liam Gallagher’s new solo album As You Were is out October 6. Sadly, the full episode in which the viral tea-making clip appears is only available in full in the U.K. [NME]