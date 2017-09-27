News \
Lana Del Rey Announces 2018 North American Tour
Lana Del Rey has announced the L.A. to the Moon Tour, a run of 2018 North American tour dates in support of her recent album Lust for Life. Rising R&B/pop artists Jhené Aiko and Kali Uchis will join Del Rey on tour in the U.S.; the tour also includes one date in Toronto.
Also today, Lollapalooza’s South American division announced Del Rey as a headlining artist at its spring 2018 festivals in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. She’ll perform alongside a pretty stacked lineup featuring Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Killers, Imagine Dragons, LCD Soundsystem, Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Liam Gallagher, and the National.
See Lana Del Rey’s tour announcement below and scroll down for the cities and dates in text format. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 29.
LA TO THE MOON TOUR
North American dates first-
two very special guests coming for the USA
Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis
artwork by Kii Arens pic.twitter.com/rGAkvKwISU
— Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) September 27, 2017
Lana Del Rey 2018 tour dates
January 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
January 7 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
January 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
January 11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
January 12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
January 15 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
January 17 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
January 19 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
January 21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
January 23 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
January 25 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena
January 26 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
January 30 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
February 1 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center
February 2 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
February 5 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Center
February 6 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
February 8 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
February 10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
February 11 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center
February 13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
February 15 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
February 16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center
February 28 — Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell