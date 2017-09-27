Lana Del Rey Announces 2018 North American Tour

Lana Del Rey has announced the L.A. to the Moon Tour, a run of 2018 North American tour dates in support of her recent album Lust for Life. Rising R&B/pop artists Jhené Aiko and Kali Uchis will join Del Rey on tour in the U.S.; the tour also includes one date in Toronto.

Also today, Lollapalooza’s South American division announced Del Rey as a headlining artist at its spring 2018 festivals in Argentina, Brazil, and Chile. She’ll perform alongside a pretty stacked lineup featuring Pearl Jam, Red Hot Chili Peppers, the Killers, Imagine Dragons, LCD Soundsystem, Chance the Rapper, Wiz Khalifa, Liam Gallagher, and the National.

See Lana Del Rey’s tour announcement below and scroll down for the cities and dates in text format. Tickets are on sale Friday, September 29.

LA TO THE MOON TOUR

North American dates first-

two very special guests coming for the USA

Jhene Aiko and Kali Uchis artwork by Kii Arens pic.twitter.com/rGAkvKwISU — Lana Del Rey (@LanaDelRey) September 27, 2017

Lana Del Rey 2018 tour dates

January 5 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

January 7 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

January 9 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

January 11 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

January 12 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

January 15 — Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

January 17 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

January 19 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

January 21 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

January 23 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

January 25 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Arena

January 26 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

January 30 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

February 1 — Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ BB&T Center

February 2 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

February 5 — Atlanta, GA @ Philips Center

February 6 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

February 8 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

February 10 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

February 11 — Austin, TX @ Frank Erwin Center

February 13 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena

February 15 — San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

February 16 — Las Vegas, NV @ Mandalay Bay Event Center

February 28 — Honolulu, HI @ Waikiki Shell