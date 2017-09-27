Report: Justin Timberlake to Play 2018 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake, the man who coined the phrase “wardrobe malfunction,” is reportedly close to a deal to perform at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, Us Weekly reports. It’s not a sure thing yet, but Us was correct in reporting Lady Gaga as the 2017 halftime performer last year.

Timberlake’s most recent trip to the Super Bowl halftime stage was in 2004, when he leaned too hard on Janet Jackson’s bustier and exposed her breast on national television. The incident embarrassed the NFL and mired CBS in years of broadcasting indecency litigation, though the network ultimately avoided a $550,000 FCC fine. Frankly, it’s little incredible the league would invite him back.

The latest Timberlake solo album was 2013’s lackluster The 20/20 Experience – 2 of 2, but Pharrell has said there’s a new album in the works. Either that, or Justin will have to get up there with some schmucks in Minions costumes and sing “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” According to Us Weekly’s source, “as of right now, it will just be Justin—no surprise performers.”