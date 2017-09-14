Video: Julien Baker – “Appointments”

Julien Baker recently announced her sophomore album Turn Out the Lights, and today she’s followed up with a video for first single “Appointments.” It follows Baker from an empty cabin to a rustic general store, a gas station, and finally a lake, pursued all the while by grey-clad dancers it’s easy to imagine representing personal demons or shadows of regret.

Turn Out the Lights is out October 27, and it’s Baker’s first album for Matador Records. Watch “Appointments,” directed by Sophia Peer, below.