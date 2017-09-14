“The Band Was our Life”: Hüsker Dü’s Bob Mould Pens Poignant Tribute to Grant Hart

Grant Hart–drummer and frequent singer/songwriter for Minnesota punk rock greats Hüsker Dü–died this week of undisclosed causes, at 56 years old. Bob Mould, Hüsker Dü’s guitarist and Grant’s songwriting partner in the band, published an honest and moving tribute to his late bandmate on Facebook. In the statement, Mould frankly discusses both his companionship and creative partnership with Hart in the early days of the Huskers, and the tensions that split them up and lingered long after the band’s 1988 breakup. “When we fought about the details, it was because we both cared,” he wrote. “The band was our life.”

Read Mould’s full statement via Facebook below:

According to a Chicago Tribune obituary, Hart and Mould recently ended a long spell of not communicating, coming together around the upcoming release of Savage Young Dü, a box set of reissued and previously unreleased early material from the band. Read SPIN’s 2013 interview with Hart here.