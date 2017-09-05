Hear Tons of Unreleased Hüsker Dü Material From Forthcoming Early Reissue Set

There’s a mother lode of music arriving for fans of Hüsker Dü, who soon will be issuing a trove of mostly unreleased material from early in their career. In November, the Numero Group reissue label will release Savage Young Dü, a 4-LP or 3-CD box set of music from between the band’s formation in 1979 to their signing with SST Records in 1983, including alternate takes of their entire debut full-length Land Speed Record. NPR is currently streaming the whole thing here.

Forty-seven of the 69 songs that appear on Savage Young Dü are previously unreleased; these recordings are mostly demos and live takes of songs that never made it onto the records. In addition to the alternate version of Land Speed Record, there’s a remastered version of their second album Everything Falls Apart, and the songs from each of the relatively rare seven-inches they released in their formative years. (Numero previously reissued “Statues”/”Amusement,” the Huskers’ first single, for Record Store Day in 2013, and those songs will also be included in the box set.)

Hear an alternate version of the Land Speed Record cut “Let’s Go Die” via NPR below.