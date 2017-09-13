GQ has a charming new profile of Harrison Ford, much of which focuses on that 75-year-old actor’s reluctance to answer direct questions about himself and his career. At one point, Ford parries the interviewer with a seemingly random anecdote about the origin of his unlikely enthusiasm for the Viceland food show Fuck, That’s Delicious:

When Harrison Ford wants to change the subject—at one point he actually says, more in hope than in expectation, “But enough about me”—his pivots can often be abrupt and fascinatingly random. Like this one: “Do you ever watch Vice? Vice television?” he asks me. Not so often. You do? “Well, they’ve got a show called Fuck, That’s Delicious.” How do you even know about that? “Well, I met one of the correspondents at my son Malcolm’s apartment.” (Malcolm is his third son.) “He was sleeping on the couch. Very, very smart guy. And so I started watching it, and it’s really, really interesting. Some of it. Just, you know, a distracting and interesting glimpse into somebody else’s world.”

Fuck, That’s Delicious, if you’re not familiar, is hosted by Queens rap dynamo (and cookbook author) Action Bronson. Its small team of correspondents, as Ford calls them, are all rappers and producers from Action’s circle of collaborators: Meyhem Lauren, Alchemist, Big Body Bes. Bronson, with his deep knowledge of global cuisine and total recall for minor sports and pop cultural figures from decades ago, could reasonably be described as a “very smart guy.” All of this raises the unavoidable question: did Harrison Ford meet Action Bronson while Action was sleeping on the couch at his son Malcom’s house?

It frankly sounds like a scenario out of an Action Bronson song, and if it really happened, I’m surprised he hasn’t already put it in a verse and rhymed Harrison Ford’s name with “Paris Accords” or something like that. We’ve reached out to Action’s team for more info, and will update if we hear back.