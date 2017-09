Four Tet has released another song, “Scientists,” from his upcoming album New Energy. The UK producer announced the LP yesterday by posting a picture of its tracklist on Twitter. The other tracks we’ve heard from his new album are “Sw9 9SL,” “Planet” and “Two Thousand And Seventeen.” Listen to the ominous “Scientists,” which builds to a mess of interlocking vocal and saxophone samples, below. New Energy is due out on September 29.